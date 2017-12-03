Best Buy Flyer From 1994 Shows The Hottest Technology From Days Gone By, And It’s Hilarious Now

With all of the advanced technology on the market these days, including the newly-released iPhone X, it’s easy to lose sight of where it all began. A Best Buy flyer from 1994 has surfaced online, and when you see the cutting-edge stuff they were selling, you’re either going to feel extremely old or wonder what the hell you’re looking at.



From Packard Bell multimedia computer systems, to VHS camcorders, to Sony Walkmans, all the legends are here, and more. Remember your first cordless Motorola phone? How about the Super Nintendo you used to play with your friends after school? Don’t forget the ‘Lion King’ soundtrack CD you used to blast from your compact stereo. It was truly a simpler time, one that existed in those magical years before we started meeting on Tinder, GPS-tracking each other on Snapchat, and uploading it all on Instagram. None of this rings a bell? Go ask your older sister, or just go back to texting.

Relive the glory days of commercial technology, and dive into the flashback of a flyer yourself below. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you about the major feels you may experience.