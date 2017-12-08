Christmas is behind the doors and the children are waiting for Santa Claus. Decorated interpretations are waiting for consumers and working classes to buy from the country and from abroad. This was how he looked pre-Christmas time in the 50’s in Czechoslovakia.
Christmas markets in Czechoslovakia (communism 1950)
