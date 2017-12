Your cat or dog might be the most adorable and innocent creature in the world, but when the holiday season comes around, they can suddenly become wild and unstoppable destroyers. Your house, with all of its Christmas decorations and especially your Christmas tree, becomes their terrible playground. These pictures capture some of the worst Christmas carnage we’ve ever seen.

Take a look, upvote your favorites, and share your own photos of our favorite fluffy wrecking balls. SONY DSC OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA navigate_before navigate_next