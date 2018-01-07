Fascinating Map Shows How Long It Takes to Learn Different Languages

Learning a second language is often on everyone’s to do-list, but sadly the daily grind of everyday life seems to always get in the way no matter what – because as everyone knows, there’s never enough hours in the day. The problem is learning a new language takes time. The good news however is some are easier to learn than others and this simple colour-coded map shows which languages are easiest to pick up and which ones will take you the longest.

Languages based upon Latin, such as French, Spanish and Italian are some of the easiest to pick up and are placed in ‘Category I’ languages with an estimated learning time of around 6 months. Languages such as Japanese, Korean and Arabic are placed in ‘Category V,’ and can take considerably longer and an estimated 2 years to master properly. Check out the rest on the map below.

source: https://blazepress.com/2017/12/this-map-shows-how-long-it-takes-to-learn-different-languages/