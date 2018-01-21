Internet Can’t Stop Laughing At These Cops Who Ticketed A Car Made Of Snow With This Note

Simon Laprise has sculpted a full-sized car replica out of snow to fool the snow removal guys, but it attracted the attention of local police officers instead. The 33-year-old Canadian woodworker from Montreal said it was an innocent joke, but the cops even pulled over to write a ticket for the ‘illegally parked’ vehicle.



“I did the car to have fun expressing my creativity on that beautiful day,” Laprise told Buzzfeed. It was a full-sized replica of a DeLorean DMC-12 (the Back to the Future car), although some say it looks more like a third generation Toyota Supra. In parts of Canada, however, parking in a snow removal zone when plowing is scheduled is prohibited. And that’s probably why the cops pulled over.

Upon further inspection, they did identify the vehicle for what it actually was. Finally, the police left a fake ticket on the fake car: “You made our night!!!”

More info: Facebook

Image credits: Simon Laprise

Image credits: Simon Laprise

Image credits: Simon Laprise

Image credits: Maxim Tot

Image credits: Maxim Tot

Image credits: Simon Laprise

Image credits: Simon Laprise

Image credits: Simon Laprise