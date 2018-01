Apple is preparing for a busy 2018 with a number of products launching throughout the year, including:

• 5.2-5.5″ iPhone X Plus, refreshed 5.8″ iPhone X and new 6.1″ LCD iPhone X

• iPhone SE 2: iPhone 7-like specs

• AirPods 2 & wireless charging case

• AirPower: wireless charging mat

• HomePod: Siri-powered smart speaker

• Bezel-less iPad Pro with Face ID, A11X processor & Apple Pencil 2

• Modular Mac Pro: Fully upgradable and customizable

• Apple Watch Series 4