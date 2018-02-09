Volvo just showcased its new Tesla-killer

This summer Volvo Cars revealed that its subsidiary Polestar will begin developing high-performance electric cars. In conjunction with this the company announced that its Senior Vice President of Design, Thomas Ingenlath, and Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Jonathan Goodman, will leave Volvo Cars to take over the new electric car brand.



Thomas Ingenlath assumes the role of CEO while Jonathan Goodman takes up the reins as COO.

The concept version of the first new electric car has now been unveiled and is on display at the car show in Shanghai, under the name Polestar 1 – but the company’s Instagram account already hosts a preview of the car, teasing with details displayed in 60 close-ups. Together they form a complete image of the car.

Thomas Ingenlath tells Radio Sweden that the long-term goal is to reach a production of 80,000 cars. The number of employees at Polestar now amounts to more than 110. Two years ago there were only 15, SvD Näringsliv reports.

At the same time, Volvo Cars is to launch two electric car models in 2019.

Volvo Cars, having bought Polestar the summer of 2015, describes the company as, “a new independent electrified high-performance car brand,” which probably means that a new Tesla challenger is headed for the market.

The sixty pictures of the Polestar 1 published on the company’s Instagram put together.

Instagram / Polestar

Read the original article in Swedish on Veckans Affärer.